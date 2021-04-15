As an art director, Nidia Dias focuses on the art direction, style, and design of visual projects, ensuring that they stay intact from start to finish. As an individual, however, the Portuguese artist likes to create from an abstract perspective to keep the significance and personal meaning of her work open to interpretation. She prefers to start projects with realistic, nature-inspired elements and then allow the pieces to evolve from there, letting viewers interpret her art in their own unique ways.

Dias On the Importance of Representation:

There’s not many girls doing 3D. So for me, I try to get rid of the nerves and just think if I’m up there on the stage and showing that I’m doing some cool work in 3D in art direction. I’m hoping that I inspire other girls so they can see that there’s actually women in the industry and they’re doing great and they’re doing amazing work. Since I’ve been doing talks, I’ve got more girls and women being like, “Hey, it’s a super, super nice thing that you are where you are and doing what you do. And it’s really inspiring.” So, I think that’s what keeps pushing me.

Dias On What Makes ‘The Living System’ Interesting:

They saw what we [the ambassadors] already had, which was this friendship, and just pushed it to create something beautiful. I don’t think if Z was in between it... I don’t think I’d be able to work with all these amazing artists. In the past, I would work with people in the same industry, and here everyone has such diverse backgrounds and I think that’s what made it so interesting.

Dias on Coheasive Collaboration:

We really wanted to feel from start to end that it’s one full piece. Almost like you’re working in a studio, right, and for the clients, like you have one specific thing rather than, “Here’s some random stuff that we all did and we just put it together.” We didn’t want it to feel like just an edit thing. We wanted for it to be a story. And we hope that people see that and understand this whole idea of starting from, like, the microorganisms, going from all the little things that you have in nature to then having that full at the end of, “What if nature becomes a part of us as well and part of our living system?” Rather than becoming this kind of urban jungle, right, but in a very literal sense.

