Looks like the rumors were true: Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is headed to Fortnite.

Ahead of Saturday’s Chapter 2 finale, players got a premature glimpse of what Fortnite Chapter 3 has in store. A leaked trailer posted to the game’s Polish YouTube channel revealed new locations, mechanics, weather effects, and characters—most notably Spider-Man as well as Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War.

The trailer, which has since been pulled from YouTube, shows three Spider-Man skins: one with the standard blue-and-red costume, another with the black symbiote suit, and a third with the white Future Foundation suit. The Chapter 3 map also shows a number of new locales, including the Daily Bugle building from the Spider-Verse.

Though the leaked trailer features a Polish narration, the team at Gamespot has provided a translation for English speakers. It reads:

The island you’ve known, has flipped! Welcome to Chapter 3, where you’ll find brand new places to discover and previously unknown ways of experiencing Fortnite. Start to earn Battle Pass XP beyond Battle Royale. Play and level up as you like, to unlock the battle pass outfits, including Spider-Man! New features are also waiting to be discovered. Move around the map faster and avoid enemies with the new sliding mechanics. And even set up camps where you and your squad will heal yourself and store items between matches. In addition, new weapons and items have been added to Fortnite to help you win the Victory Royale and the prestigious Victory Crown. Keep winning and keep it. Besides these features, the island is completely new. Explore the Sanctuary, the hidden house of The Seven and the Spider-Man Neighborhood – The Daily Bugle, as well as other locations. Remember, due to the new weather conditions, anything can happen. Also check out the Season 1 Chapter 3 Battle Pass, where you’ll find Spider-Man, The Foundation, and other visitors. What are you waiting for? Jump into chapter 3 and explore a brand new island. It’s unknown what you’ll find there.”

The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale, which kicked off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, culminates with a showdown between Cube Queen and the Foundation, which is possibly voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1 is expected to premiere Monday.