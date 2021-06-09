As we approach the premiere of the much-anticipated iCarly revival, Paramount+ has given fans another taste of what’s to come.

On Wednesday, the streamer shared the series’ opening title sequence featuring the show’s original theme song as well as a brief nod to meme culture. At around the nine-second mark, we can see the titular character, played by Miranda Cosgrove, sitting in front of a computer with a soda in hand and a smirk on her face.

The shot is an obvious reference to the now-iconic “interesting” meme inspired by Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh. The original 2006 scene featured Cosgrove’s Megan Parker character researching skin disease symptoms online. As she reads about the unpleasant remedies for Derma Temeculitus, Megan takes a sip from a can of soda and comments, “interesting” with a grin.

According to KnowYourMeme, the “interesting” gif was posted by Tumblr user Commongayboy at the end of 2015. The post reportedly garnered more than 112,200 likes and reblogs within three years, and has maintained relevance ever since.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to clock the subtle reference and expressed their amusement online. You can read some of the reaction tweets below and check out the series’ opening title sequence above.

The iCarly revival will premiere on Paramount+ June 17, nearly 10 years after the series ended on Nickelodeon. Cosgrove spoke about her return to the show in a recent interview with Complex.

“I mean, I’m in a whole different position now working on the revival than I was when I was a kid, because I’m actually an executive producer on it,” she said. “… I’ve never done anything like this before, and it feels really good, going from being a kid on a show and not really having a whole lot of control over what my character did in episodes or anything like that, to now getting to be such a big part of the process. So I’m really happy. I’m happy, and I’m grateful to have that opportunity to do it this way, and kind of revisit that character and just see how it goes. I hope people like it and it just makes people laugh.”