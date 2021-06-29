Former Disney star Kyle Massey, known for his roles on both That’s So Raven and Cory in the House as Cory Baxter, has been charged with a felony after a 13-year-old girl he allegedly knew claims he sent pornographic material to her over Snapchat.

Massey is being charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to legal documents TMZ obtained, after reportedly sending the girl sexually explicit photos and videos in December 2018 and January 2019.

The accusations were first revealed in March of 2019, when Massey was being sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” which he denied.