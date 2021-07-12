Just a few weeks after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, actor and musician Drake Bell of Drake & Josh fame was given two years of probation and a suspended one-year jail sentence in a Cleveland courtroom on Monday.

The Associated Press reports Bell, 35, appeared for the sentencing via Zoom in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom with Judge Timothy McCormick. The charges carried a possible prison term of up to two years, though prison was not mandatory.

“Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention,” Bell said. “I have taken this matter very very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

The judge said Bell’s sentencing was based solely on the two counts of the guilty plea agreement: one count of attempted child endangering (a fourth-degree felony), to which Bell was sentenced to one year, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (a first-degree misdemeanor), to which Bell was given a six-month sentence. The sentences were to run concurrently.