50 Cent’s status as one of television’s biggest producers continues to grow.

His latest project, Confessions of a Crime Queen, just got a straight-to-series order, Deadline reports. The show is described as a “first-of-its-kind anthology series” that combines documentary and scripted elements to bring the story to life. Similar to American Horror Story, the story and characters will change each season.

Despite the revolving cast, the central plot will always focus on a woman who built a multi-million dollar crime empire. While the characters will be played by actors, the show will also include interviews from the actual criminal masterminds. Casting has already begun for the first season, which is expected to debut some time next year.

50 is developing the project through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, alongside Lionsgate, which has established a relationship with 50 through his work with Starz.

“As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways,” 50 said in a statement announcing the show. “With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add Confessions of a Crime Queen to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022.”