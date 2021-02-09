The developers of the long-awaited and much-criticized video game Cyberpunk 2077 were the victims of a cyberattack that saw their source codes and internal documents stolen.

CD Projekt Red announced that they had been hacked in a post to Twitter, also sharing the ransom note that hackers sent to extort money from the company in exchange for a return of their files.

“Yesterday, we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised,” CD Projekt Red wrote. “An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public.”

The shared ransom note claimed that the attacker had taken internal accounting documents, the source code of The Witcher 3, Gwent, Cyberpunk 2077, and other software. The hacker claimed to have encrypted the company’s own servers against them and said they would sell or leak the info if they were not paid. CD Projekt Red said they would not cave to the demands and are preparing for the consequences of a leak.

“We will not give into the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of compromised data,” they wrote in their letter posted to Twitter. “We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach.”