Colin Farrell’s time as the Penguin won’t end when the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman hits theaters in March.

Variety has learned that the actor will reprise the role in HBO Max’s upcoming spinoff series, which will tell the iconic villain’s Gotham City origin story. Lauren LeFranc is set to write the series, with Farrell joining The Batman director Matt Reeves as an executive producer, alongside the March film’s producer Dylan Clark. Reeves and Clark will be credited under their companies 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions.

Farrell now joins an impressive lineage of past Penguin actors, including Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor. This will also mark the second series HBO Max is getting in connection to the upcoming film, as a show surrounding the Gotham Police Department has already been ordered. Other DC series on the platform include the John Cena-led “Peacemaker” show, a “Green Lantern” series, and “Justice League Dark” from Star Wars director J.J. Abrams.

The Batman itself arrives in theaters on March 4, with its latest Pattinson-starring trailer shared back in October as part of the yearly DC FanDome event. Fans were also able to get a closer look of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman in the clip, as she, Reeves, Patinson talked all things Batman on trailer release day.

“I remember putting it on and thinking that this is gonna be absolutely impossible,” Pattinson shared of the first time he put on his bat costume. “Wearing a kind-of two-inch-thick rubber suit or latex suit and being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline the whole time, I remember we did two takes and you saying, ‘What can we do about this sweat?’ Nothing. There’s nothing that can be done. I have to be drained in liquid.”