UPDATED 2/10, 4:56 p.m. ET: Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg has also accused Joss Whedon of “not appropriate behavior” in a post she made to Instagram.

“Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this,” Trachtenberg wrote. “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate.”

Charisma Carpenter is the latest actor to accuse Joss Whedon of abusive behavior.

In a note posted to her Twitter account, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star claimed that Whedon was frequently manipulative and mean-spirited while running the two series.

Carpenter said that Whedon begrudged her pregnancy and her faith during the show, belittling her for having a child, calling her “fat” while she was pregnant and mocking her rosary tattoo.

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel,” she wrote. “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.”

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined Carpenter in speaking out against Wheadon, saying in an Instagram post that she “[stands] with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time,” she wrote.

Carpenter claimed she was inspired to come forward with her story following the allegations of actor Ray Fisher. The former Cyborg actor spurred an investigation by Warner Brothers when he claimed Whedon created a toxic set after taking over Justice League from Zack Snyder.

Fisher’s allegations led to unspecified remedial action that Fisher viewed as a good start. In any case, it was enough to bring him back into the fold for Snyder’s reshoots of the film.