Marvel’s Black Widow, the first new Marvel Cinematic Universe film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is heading to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K ultra HD earlier than expected.

Black Widow has already been available in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access for $30, but it’ll be available on all three major physical formats this September. It’ll come to digital platforms beyond Disney+ on Aug. 10, with the 4K ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases to follow on Sept. 14.

To coincide with the announcement that the movie is coming to home formats so soon after its debut in theaters, Disney also detailed the special features fans can expect to see on the discs. Alongside bloopers, an introduction to the film from Cate Shortland, and two behind-the-scenes featurettes, there will also be nine deleted scenes. It remains to be seen if Disney will stick with a similar release schedule for its upcoming slate of MCU films, or if the expedited physical release is due to the continued delays Black Widow faced over the past year.

The Scarlett Johansson-led project has taken in over $314 million at the global box office since its debut earlier this month, although the simultaneous release of the film in both theaters and through Disney+ via Premiere Access has been met with criticism by theater owners. During its opening weekend on the streaming service, Black Widow brought in $60 million worldwide.