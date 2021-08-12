Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared a video of themselves bathing their kids after perhaps feeling pressured by the world to prove that they do so.

Kutcher took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of him and his wife in the bathroom, alongside the caption, “This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks.” In the video, a steamy glass shower door comes into view as Kutcher jokingly says, “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?”

He continued, “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?”

Mila replied, in between laughs, “We’re bathing our children.”

Ashton joked this is “the fourth time this week” their kids have been cleaned. Mila responded, “It’s too much.”

“Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?” he quipped.