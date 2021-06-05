For 2021, Apple has announced an update to their iPad Pro lineup. Don’t already own an iPad Pro? Their latest models might change your mind. These already great tablets would be receiving an update in the form of an Apple Silicon M1 chip, which easily makes this tablet one of the most powerful if not the most powerful tablet in the market. Hell, you probably wish you had one to help you get through the last year and change!

But with that being said, do you need a tablet in your life? How much can an iPad Pro do? What accessories will make it become a force in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got the answers to many of your questions in this look at the updated iPad Pro lineup. Choose wisely!