Over the weekend Andy Dick was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Police confirmed Dick’s latest legal run-in to Page Six, with the LAPD saying that the 55-year-old comedian was apprehended on June 26.

He was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

Elisa Jordana, who is reportedly engaged to Dick, said on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends that Dick assaulted his lover Lucas with a metal chair. She claims “he could have killed him.”

She says that Lucas was taken to a hospital and that “I saw pictures, I saw video; it’s not good.” Jordana described Dick’s behavior as getting out of control in the time leading up to the incident.

“It was getting worse and worse and worse,” she stated. “Everyday there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.”

Jordana claims that Dick had recently been evicted from his home, then moved to a hostel, then got kicked out of there. She also detailed multiple recent incidents at restaurants. “He stole cutlery, he stole a wine glass, he stole plates,” she says. “He asked for a doggie bag so he could put all that in.”

Jordana talked to Us Magazine and told that outlet that things between her and Dick are “not going too great” after detailing his arrest for her YouTube show.

“He’s mad at me,” she continued. “I regret saying it, but I want to help. I want someone to help me. It’s very hard dealing with these things. I love Andy and he is the best in many ways. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but I did. And I feel alone.”

She also had nice things to say about him, stating “He’s a cute guy. A talented guy. He’s helped me tremendously, he makes me laugh, he has a lot of characteristics that are really good.”

In 2019 Dick was charged with groping a ride-hailing service driver. The year before that he pled not guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly groping a woman. And the year before that he was booted from working on an indie film after he was accused by those on set of groping cast and crew. He denied those claims, but said “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

Page Six adds that Dick recently started up a podcast titled ADickted to Love, where he intends to talk to doctors, recovery specialists, therapists, and others about getting his life on the right track.