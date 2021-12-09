Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are grieving the loss of their five-month-old child Zen Scott Cannon, who passed away from a brain tumor.

Cannon shared a deeply personal moment on his daytime talk show, and the following day, Scott took to social media to share an poignant message of her own, paying loving tribute to their late son in a compilation video.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” Scott wrote in the beginning of her caption for her post, embedded above. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Similar to Cannon in his message, Scott talked about how the months since Zen’s June birth have been a roller coaster and focused on some of the best moments during them.

“These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going,” she continued. “It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through.”

Alyssa closed by saying it was an honor being Zen’s mom and that she will carry the love and moments they shared together forever.

“It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy. I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 – 12•5•21.”

Watch her video, set to Jhené Aiko’s “Promises,” up top.

Cannon echoed many of these sentiments in the emotional opening to his daytime television show. Watch Nick Cannon’s heartfelt tribute down below.