Smallville actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for her involvement in NXIVM, the alleged sex cult founded by Keith Raniere, People reports.

Mack first pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019, and was facing up to 40 years behind bars. The sentencing also comes with a $20,000 fine, and was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

Allison Mack has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the Nxivm case. Also a $20,000 fine. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 30, 2021

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she said at the sentencing, per the Associated Press. “From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry.” In a letter Mack filed with the court last week, she denounced Raniere as a “twisted man” who concocted “nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes.” She used the letter as an opportunity to apologize to those she recruited into NXIVM. "I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path," she wrote.

Prosecutors requested in a recent sentencing memo that Mack get a relaxed sentence because she “provided substantial assistance to the government” in the case. Earlier this month, it was reported she gave authorities access to a tape where Raniere, the leader of the alleged abusive sex cult, spoke about branding members, or “slaves,” of the cult with his initials.