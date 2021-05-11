While everyone has been fawning over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rumored reunion, her ex Alex Rodriguez apparently isn’t pleased.

An insider told E! News the MLB legend is disappointed, especially since he and Lopez only broke up last month. “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” the source—who is close to the singer/actress—said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The insider added, “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

Rodriguez is reportedly “saddened” about the news and has contacted Lopez to tell her “he’s upset.”

Affleck and Lopez’s rekindling is 17 years in the making: the pair broke up in 2004 after a two-year engagement. They stayed friends after calling off the wedding, with an insider saying they maintained “a strong connection.”

This past weekend, the two reportedly vacationed in Montana together, which further stirred dating rumors, after going to the VAX LIVE concert in L.A. on May 2. While their reconciliation seemed rather quick at first, TMZ writes that their romance has been accelerating since February, when Affleck began sending Lopez “loving” emails.

At the time, she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, and the two reportedly continued to email each other during the length of Lopez’s stay, through late April. She was still engaged to A-Rod, and Affleck was in Boston, shooting The Tender Bar with co-star George Clooney.

“She wants to give it a shot with Ben,” the insider told E! “They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now.”