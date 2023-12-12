Oprah Defends Drew Barrymore After Clip of Mid-Interview Caressing Called Out as 'Cringey'

“You are the human thought bubble of all the crew here!” Barrymore exclaimed at one point in the interview, which quickly spurred impassioned reactions on Instagram.

“If I were ever a guest in this situation I’d have to have a boundaries discussion backstage,” one viewer said in the comments.

“Not everyone wants to be touched and fondled,” another viewer added.

Elsewhere, the clip was called out as “all too cringey” and “very uncomfortable.”

Despite the public's take on the televised moment, Oprah herself later said she felt "comforted" by Barrymore's affection. Asked if she felt “uncomfortable” during the interview, Oprah confirmed that she felt no such thing.