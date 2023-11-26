Nicolas Cage Will Take a Step Back From Making as Many Movies

Nicholas Cage has revealed he's going to make fewer movies now that he's turning 60 years old in a few weeks.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained that life will be different for him once his birthday comes on January 7. According to Cage, he plans on reading more books, spending time with his daughter, and most importantly, doing fewer movies.

"I'd like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daugther. I'm taking more stock of what's important," Cage said. "Maybe not make quite as many movies."