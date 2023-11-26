Nicolas Cage Will Take a Step Back From Making as Many Movies

Nicholas Cage has revealed he's going to make fewer movies now that he's turning 60 years old in a few weeks.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained that life will be different for him once his birthday comes on January 7. According to Cage, he plans on reading more books, spending time with his daughter, and most importantly, doing fewer movies.
"I'd like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daugther. I'm taking more stock of what's important," Cage said. "Maybe not make quite as many movies."
Cage has been active as an actor since 1981, making his acting debut on the television pilot The Best of Times, which wasn't picked up. His film debut happened in 1982 when he got a minor role in the film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
The 59-year-old starred in the recently released Dream Scenario, which Kristoffer Borgli directed. Cage played the role of a neurotic college professor who shows up in other people's dreams. Critics have praised Cage's performance in the film, which got a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cage reportedly has three more movies lined up to release between 2024 and 2025.