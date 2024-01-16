Watch the Trailer for Mario Van Peebles’ New Western Film 'Outlaw Posse'

“No doubt the making of OUTLAW POSSE has been a labor of love! We had a blast making a badass Western that reflects how really wild and diverse the west was," Van Peebles said in a statement. "In the feature the rough posse of outlaws go after the gold but they also stand up in defiance against unfair regulations, declaring that when laws are unjust, the just become outlaws!"

Outlaw Posse also pays homage to the 1993 film Posse in which Peebles co-starred with his late father, Melvin Van Peebles. With Outlaw Posse, Van Peebles is continuing the tradition started with Posse by co-starring with his son Mandela Van Peebles.

"It’s been over 30 years since we released our classic Posse, starring my father Melvin and I, and I can’t wait for fans to now meet the new Outlaws," Van Peebles added. "We may not always watch the same news these days or share the same facts, but hopefully we can all still enjoy a raucous ride through the wild wild West together; and who knows, maybe we’ll come out the other side a little less divided.”

Watch the trailer for Outlaw Posse up top.