People Are Confusing Jada Pinkett Smith for Fat Joe After She Shares Selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith has become the subject of jokes on social media, this time with Fat Joe and a selfie where people confused the two.
On Tuesday, Smith took to her Instagram to show off her latest look with a selfie. The actress wore what appeared to be sweatpants and leg warmers with a brown-colored bubble jacket and aviator shades. Smith was pulling off a fit, but the angle of her selfie made her look almost identical to the Terror Squad leader.
It didn't take long for people on social media to see the similarities and flood X, formerly Twitter, with hilarious posts addressing the mixup. The post became so viral that Joey Crack was the No. 1 trending topic in the country for a brief period.
"I thought Fat Joe got his hands on some ozempic," one person said. Another wrote, "Jada Pickett out here looking like a skinny version of Fat Joe."
A third person wrote, "Fat Joe has gotten carried away with the dieting."
The Ozempic joke came full circle as The Bronx native dressed up as the injection pen for Halloween.
Smith and Joe actually linked up back in October at the rapper's UP NYC sneaker store. The actress received a pair of Joe's signature Terror Squad Nike Air Force 1s, which feature the rap crew's iconic "TS" logo, and people couldn't help but make a joke out of the meet-up, such as Fabolous.
The Brooklyn rapper went to the post's comment section and made light of the gift by referencing the late Tupac Shakur and the drama surrounding his close friendship with Smith.
"The TS stands for… #ICouldntResist," he wrote.
Check out more reactions to Jada Pinkett Smith's selfie below.