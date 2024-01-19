Kelly Osbourne Says 'If You Kick Every Latino Out of This Country' Comment Was 'Worst Thing I've Ever Done'

"It hurt a lot of people. That to me, by far, makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done," Osbourne told RS. "I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There's nothing I can do."

"It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life," she confessed, adding she "received death threats" in the aftermath.

Osbourne has been forced to relive her all-time low since it's gone viral with people on TikTok using the soundbite to reference different aspects of everyday life.

Osbourne admitted in a Facebook post shortly after the 2015 incident that she used a "poor choice of words," but "will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT."