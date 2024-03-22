Godfrey Explains the Origins Behind His Hilarious Steve Harvey Impression

Godfrey revealed to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast how he discovered his spot-on Steve Harvey impression by chance.

The 54-year-old comedian recalled when his co-host answered a question really fast on an episode of the In Godfrey We Trust podcast. "Damn, this ain't the Family Feud," he thought to himself before responding with an impression of Harvey.

"So, I did it on some...bullshit and then the next day, everybody said, 'Your shit is going viral," he remembered. Soon after, a few comedians reached out to him, including standup impressionist Jay Pharoah, who was unaware that he had a Steve Harvey impression.

Godfrey believed he was one of many who had an impression of the Family Feud host, but Pharoah informed him that he was the only one to his knowledge. Comedians may have been keeping their impression under wraps out of fear of Harvey finding out.

Godfrey said he received a text from Harvey once he caught wind of the viral moment. "Boy, when I see you, I'ma beat your ass," Harvey wrote via text, according to Godfrey.

When asked by Sharpe if he has ever done his impression in Harvey's presence, Godfrey responded, "Hell nah!"

Godfrey explained his impression is centered around how Harvey says words with a "W" in them.

You can watch the full interview above.