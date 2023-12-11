Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia's Directorial Debut: 'Proud Mom, Dad and, Sisters'

The mother of four acknowledged her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Dec 11, 2023
Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood
Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter, Natalia.

On Monday, the mother of four took to Instagram to applaud Natalia’s directorial debut as a student filmmaker at the University of Southern California. 

“I’m so proud of you @nataliabryant !!!” Vanessa wrote. “You’ve balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects!”

She continued, “You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad, and sisters for sure!”

Instagram

In the set of photos, the 20-year-old is seen hugging her mother and seven-year-old Bianka. 

Natalia has long been interested in pursuing a film career. In a 2021 interview with, IMG Models, she revealed that her father is the person who inspired her, particularly after he won the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short in 2018 for Dear Basketball.

"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons,” Natalia said. “And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months." She added, “It just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever.'"

Natalia is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. The couple also shared three other daughters: Bianka, Capri, and Gianna, who died alongside Kobe in helicopter crash in January 2020.

Natalia BryantKobe BryantVanessa Bryant

Latest in Pop Culture

Attention all Spice Lords - the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! In this episode of Heat Eaters, chef Esther Choi embarks on the much-anticipated journey down to South Carolina to visit legendary Hot Ones' Pepper Breeder, Smokin' Ed Currie. From cultivating Carolina Reapers to the newly-crowned Hottest Pepper in the World, Pepper X, along with top-secret peppers in development — this episode offers a comprehensive view into what it takes to run the most fiery pepper farm and hot sauce company in the world. Tune in for a master class on Pepper Breeding 101! Learn about Ed’s 'Field of Dreams', where he pioneers ferocious new pepper strains! Get an exclusive factory tour where all Hot Ones' hot sauces are brought to life, including the famous "Last Dab"! And, best of all, hear firsthand accounts of what Smokin' Ed is REALLY like, from the friends and family who know him best!Attention all Spice Lords - the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! In this episode of Heat Eaters, chef Esther Choi embarks on the much-anticipated journey down to South Carolina to visit legendary Hot Ones' Pepper Breeder, Smokin' Ed Currie. From cultivating Carolina Reapers to the newly-crowned Hottest Pepper in the World, Pepper X, along with top-secret peppers in development — this episode offers a comprehensive view into what it takes to run the most fiery pepper farm and hot sauce company in the world. Tune in for a master class on Pepper Breeding 101! Learn about Ed’s 'Field of Dreams', where he pioneers ferocious new pepper strains! Get an exclusive factory tour where all Hot Ones' hot sauces are brought to life, including the famous "Last Dab"! And, best of all, hear firsthand accounts of what Smokin' Ed is REALLY like, from the friends and family who know him best!Play button icon
POP-CULTURE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

How Hot Ones Legend Smokin’ Ed Currie Grows the World’s Hottest Peppers | Heat Eaters

T-Mobile

Powered By

T-Mobile