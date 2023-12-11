Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia's Directorial Debut: 'Proud Mom, Dad and, Sisters'

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter, Natalia.

On Monday, the mother of four took to Instagram to applaud Natalia’s directorial debut as a student filmmaker at the University of Southern California.

“I’m so proud of you @nataliabryant !!!” Vanessa wrote. “You’ve balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects!”

She continued, “You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad, and sisters for sure!”