Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia's Directorial Debut: 'Proud Mom, Dad and, Sisters'

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter, Natalia.
On Monday, the mother of four took to Instagram to applaud Natalia’s directorial debut as a student filmmaker at the University of Southern California.
“I’m so proud of you @nataliabryant !!!” Vanessa wrote. “You’ve balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects!”
She continued, “You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad, and sisters for sure!”
In the set of photos, the 20-year-old is seen hugging her mother and seven-year-old Bianka.
Natalia has long been interested in pursuing a film career. In a 2021 interview with, IMG Models, she revealed that her father is the person who inspired her, particularly after he won the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short in 2018 for Dear Basketball.
"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons,” Natalia said. “And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months." She added, “It just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever.'"
Natalia is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. The couple also shared three other daughters: Bianka, Capri, and Gianna, who died alongside Kobe in helicopter crash in January 2020.