Pop Culture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Announces Engagement

Holker said she's "forever grateful" for Adam Edmunds, who she started dating a year and a half after Boss died by suicide in 2022.

(L-R) Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The wife of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has announced that she’s now engaged four years after the DJ and dancer’s death.

Allison Holker took to Instagram on Thursday (February 12) to announce that she and Adam Edmunds are set to be married.

"Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives," Holker wrote, as part of a lengthy Instagram caption. "I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side."

Holker called the engagement the "most romantic night of my life." Photos show her wearing a red satin dress and Edmunds proposing in front of an enormous display of red roses. She shared more details about how Edmunds, a tech CEO, planned the night, with her "surprise birthday party" turning out to be a "surprise proposal party."

According to People, Holker and Edmunds have been together for almost two years. The pair first started dating a year and a half after Boss died by suicide in 2022. He was 40 years old at the time. At that point, the former couple had been married for nine years and shared three children.

Following Boss' death, Holker wrote a tell-all memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, which Boss' family and friends deemed to be a "smear campaign." In the book, Holker claimed that her late husband hid a "cornucopia" of drugs from her, including mushrooms, pills, and "other substances" that she only found after he died.

She responded, explaining that she revealed the information to "help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some the red flags that I missed before it's too late."

On December 13, 2025, she commemorated Boss' death in an IG post, sharing a handful of images and videos of the couple and their kids, Maddox, Zaia, and Weslie, the latter of whom is Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, adopted by Boss.

"Today is the 3 year Stephen tWitch Boss anniversary day 12/13/2022. We honor you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you. We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever," Holker wrote.

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