Kim Kardashian Recalls Her Dad Going to Psychic Who Predicted His Last Name Would Be 'Internationally Known'

At that point, Kardashian wasn’t a practicing attorney and came aboard as a liaison between Simpson and his other lawyers. Still, Kardashian rose to national attention during the trial, which proved grueling for him and his family as the case went on for a year.

“So one afternoon he sought out a seer to find out what the fates had in store for his family,” GQ writer Sean Manning pens. As an ardent believer of the Christian faith, Kardashian wasn’t keen on psychics. He subsequently found the medium's predictions to be “outlandish” and wasn’t swayed in his opinion of psychics.

“She saw my last name and said, ‘Kardashian will be internationally known,’ ” Robert told Kim. “This is how I know they’re full of shit!”

It seems that Kim doesn’t have the same views on mediums as her father. While she is religious, she often seeks out revelations from psychics and mediums—and has a select few she sees regularly.