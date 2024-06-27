BET Presents the First-Ever Culture Class ahead of Culture’s Biggest Night

BET introduced its first-ever "Culture Class" ahead of Culture’s Biggest Night, the 2024 BET Awards. This spotlights ten dynamic individuals who have significantly shaped their fields over the past year: Lynae Vanee, Pretty Vee, Flau’Jae, Vic Mensa, Rhapsody, Kimmy’s Kreation, DeAndre Brown, Tunde, Bryon Javar, and Complex’s own Speedy Morman. These creators represent a diverse spectrum of Black culture, spanning music, comedy, social media, sports, fashion, food, politics, community, and wellness.

This launch isn’t just a cultural moment—it’s a testament to BET's deep-rooted commitment to celebrating all facets of Black culture. As a catalyst for celebrating the range of Black creativity, BET’s Culture Class reinforces its pivotal role in shaping the narratives that define Black excellence. Leading into Culture’s Biggest Night, this inaugural class signals a new era of celebration and dedication to showcasing the breadth of Black talent and achievement.

And this is only the beginning. BET has plans to make Culture Class an annual initiative, amplifying the next wave of cultural game-changers through 2025 and beyond.

Culture Class ‘24 is set to make its debut appearance at BET Awards this weekend in true VIP style. BET is rolling out the red carpet with exclusive access, ensuring these cultural leaders are front and center, deeply integrated with BET brand. This isn’t just about recognition – it’s a promise for the future. BET is providing resources and opportunities that will ignite this class well beyond the event weekend, staying true to the brand’s mission of nurturing and advancing excellence within the Black community.

Be sure to tune in to the BET Awards, on Sunday, 6/30 at 8/7c.