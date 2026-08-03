Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway Debut Ignites Emotional 'Girlfriends' Reunion

Ross' opening night in Every Brilliant Thing turned into an emotional reunion as her former castmates came out to celebrate her Broadway debut. Actress Persia White shared a series of backstage photos on Instagram after the performance, capturing Ross surrounded by familiar faces nearly two decades after the groundbreaking sitcom ended its run .

Tracee Ellis Ross didn't just get a standing ovation on Broadway—she got the full Girlfriends treatment.

One photo shows Ross beaming backstage with White and fellow cast members, while another features the actress posing confidently on the red carpet in a white military-inspired ensemble in front of Every Brilliant Thing signage before taking the stage.

"Tracee Ellis Ross delivered an epic performance on opening night of Every Brilliant Thing," White wrote. "I feel so blessed to have experienced this with my lovely Girlfriends and some beautiful faces I haven't seen for years, including Tracee's handsome dad!"

She closed the tribute by thanking Ross for "giving me a brilliant thing: #1 Watching someone you love deliver a mind-blowing performance on Broadway!"

Created by Mara Brock Akil, Girlfriends became one of television's defining Black sitcoms during its eight-season run from 2000 to 2008, with Ross starring as Joan Clayton alongside Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones.

Ross now leads Every Brilliant Thing through August 9 at New York City's Hudson Theatre after taking over the role from Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who followed Daniel Radcliffe in the Tony-nominated revival.