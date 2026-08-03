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Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway Debut Ignites Emotional 'Girlfriends' Reunion

From TV classic to Tony-nominated revival, see how Tracee Ellis Ross takes over Every Brilliant Thing—with her 'Girlfriends' family in the front row.

The Cast of 'Girlfriends' Reunites to Catch Tracee Ellis Ross on Broadway
Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Tracee Ellis Ross made her Broadway debut in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre, earning a standing ovation and praise for her quick wit, intelligence, and emotional depth.
  • Her former Girlfriends castmates, including Persia White, reunited backstage to celebrate the milestone, with White calling Ross’ opening-night performance “epic” and “mind-blowing” in an emotional tribute.
  • Every Brilliant Thing, previously led by Daniel Radcliffe and Mariska Hargitay, follows a character who copes with a parent’s depression by listing reasons life is worth living, using an interactive format that makes each performance unique.

Tracee Ellis Ross didn't just get a standing ovation on Broadway—she got the full Girlfriends treatment.

Ross' opening night in Every Brilliant Thing turned into an emotional reunion as her former castmates came out to celebrate her Broadway debut. Actress Persia White shared a series of backstage photos on Instagram after the performance, capturing Ross surrounded by familiar faces nearly two decades after the groundbreaking sitcom ended its run.

One photo shows Ross beaming backstage with White and fellow cast members, while another features the actress posing confidently on the red carpet in a white military-inspired ensemble in front of Every Brilliant Thing signage before taking the stage.

"Tracee Ellis Ross delivered an epic performance on opening night of Every Brilliant Thing," White wrote. "I feel so blessed to have experienced this with my lovely Girlfriends and some beautiful faces I haven't seen for years, including Tracee's handsome dad!"

She closed the tribute by thanking Ross for "giving me a brilliant thing: #1 Watching someone you love deliver a mind-blowing performance on Broadway!"

Created by Mara Brock Akil, Girlfriends became one of television's defining Black sitcoms during its eight-season run from 2000 to 2008, with Ross starring as Joan Clayton alongside Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones.

Ross now leads Every Brilliant Thing through August 9 at New York City's Hudson Theatre after taking over the role from Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who followed Daniel Radcliffe in the Tony-nominated revival.

Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the one-person play follows a character who copes with a parent's depression by creating a growing list of reasons life is worth living. Its interactive format invites audience members to become part of the performance, meaning no two shows are exactly alike.

Ross inherited the role after Hargitay wrapped her acclaimed run with one of Broadway's sweetest moments of the summer. During her final performance, husband Peter Hermann surprised her by participating in the show's audience interaction before dropping to one knee in a playful onstage proposal.

Ahead of Ross' debut, playwright Duncan Macmillan said her "quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth" made her "the perfect fit" for the production.

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