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Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Khloé’s Pink Birthday Bash

Khloé’s pink-filled 42nd birthday bash brought Rob back into the spotlight, and fans can’t get over his sweet new pics with daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian Re-Emerges in Rare Night Out Photo with the Fam
Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Rob Kardashian made one of his rare trips back into the Kardashian spotlight this week, popping up in new family photos from Khloé Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebration. The 39-year-old has spent the past several years keeping a much lower profile than his sisters.

According to E! News, his sister Khloé shared the photos in a June 30 Instagram carousel from her birthday bash, giving fans a fresh look at Rob during the family gathering. He kept it laid-back in blue-and-white athletic shorts, a black T-shirt, black sneakers, and a baseball cap while posing alongside his relatives.

The sweetest shots came with his 9-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. In one photo, Rob threw up double peace signs behind Dream.

In another, Dream hugged her dad as they posed together. Chyna has previously praised Rob as the “best dad,” and his recent social media activity has mostly centered on Dream.

The carousel also featured Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé’s kids True and Tatum, Tristan Thompson, and longtime family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Khloé captioned the post, “How blessed am I? Missing a few, but they’re always with me.”

Rob jumped into the comments to return the love, writing, “We are so Blessed to have you! We love you so much!!!”

The party itself was very Khloé: pink balloons, pink-and-white flowers, multiple pink cakes, and a theme she summed up in another post as “Champagne, Cavalli and Caviar.”

Khloé, wearing a figure-hugging orange gown, wrote, “Still floating from all the birthday love,” adding, “My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed.”

After growing up inside the Kardashian media machine, Rob Kardashian stepped back from public life amid personal struggles, including depression, weight fluctuations, body image issues, and the fallout from his highly public breakup with Blac Chyna.

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