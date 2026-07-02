Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Khloé’s Pink Birthday Bash

According to E! News, his sister Khloé shared the photos in a June 30 Instagram carousel from her birthday bash, giving fans a fresh look at Rob during the family gathering. He kept it laid-back in blue-and-white athletic shorts, a black T-shirt, black sneakers, and a baseball cap while posing alongside his relatives.

Rob Kardashian made one of his rare trips back into the Kardashian spotlight this week, popping up in new family photos from Khloé Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebration. The 39-year-old has spent the past several years keeping a much lower profile than his sisters.

The sweetest shots came with his 9-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. In one photo, Rob threw up double peace signs behind Dream.

In another, Dream hugged her dad as they posed together. Chyna has previously praised Rob as the “best dad,” and his recent social media activity has mostly centered on Dream.

The carousel also featured Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé’s kids True and Tatum, Tristan Thompson, and longtime family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Khloé captioned the post, “How blessed am I? Missing a few, but they’re always with me.”

Rob jumped into the comments to return the love, writing, “We are so Blessed to have you! We love you so much!!!”