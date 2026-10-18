Claudia Jordan Says Keshia Knight Pulliam Checked Her for Calling Her ‘Rudy’

The exchange never became a lasting feud, though Jordan later declined to help Pulliam on The Celebrity Apprentice because she was supporting Vivica A. Fox.

Jordan said she meant the reference as a compliment and argued that celebrities shouldn’t resent fans for recognizing the roles that made them famous.

Claudia Jordan recalled Keshia Knight Pulliam firmly correcting her after she called the actress “all grown-up Rudy” on the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Claudia Jordan says Keshia Knight Pulliam once gave her an unexpected red-carpet reality check after she referred to the former child star as “Rudy” from The Cosby Show. During an appearance on Baller Alert TV, Jordan recalled trying to give Pulliam a playful introduction early in her hosting career—only to learn that the actress had no interest in being addressed by her famous character’s name. “Don’t call Rudy ‘Rudy’ in real life,” Jordan warned the panel. “I tried—I did that one time on the red carpet. She was so mad at me.”

When asked what “mad” meant, Jordan clarified that Pulliam didn’t let the remark slide. “Oh, she got me together,” she said. The encounter happened after the Soul Train Awards rebooted in Atlanta, where Jordan was a relatively new correspondent. Already uneasy about celebrity interviews—and the possibility of getting embarrassed by someone in a bad mood—Jordan said she was searching for something distinctive to say as each guest arrived. When Pulliam appeared, Jordan greeted her by saying, “Hey, we got all grown-up Rudy from The Cosby Show looking beautiful.” Pulliam quickly separated herself from the character that made her famous. “She’s like, ‘Uh, I’m not Rudy,’” Jordan recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my bad. I meant it in a good way.’” Jordan admitted that she was caught off guard by the response, particularly because Rudy Huxtable remained Pulliam’s most recognizable role. “In my mind, I was like, ‘I mean, the biggest part of that show was huge. Like, why are you mad?’” she said. “But anyways, she got me together.”