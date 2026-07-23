Amber Rose Sues Beverly Hills Club After Holiday Ornament Concussion

Rose is seeking damages for medical care, rehab, lost income, and pain and suffering, with her legal team saying they prefer a quick, professional settlement.

She claims the impact caused a concussion and ongoing issues like headaches, vertigo, memory and concentration problems, fatigue, and emotional distress, arguing the oversized ornament posed an unreasonable hidden safety risk if not properly secured and backed by a secondary restraint.

Amber Rose is suing Beverly Hills members-only club Gravitas, its operator Moxie Restaurant Ventures, and Celios Designs after a large suspended holiday ornament allegedly detached and hit her head during the club’s 2024 New Year’s Eve party.

Amber Rose is headed to court after alleging a New Year's Eve celebration at an exclusive Beverly Hills social club ended with a trip to the emergency room. According to People, the model and media personality has filed a lawsuit against members-only club Gravitas, its operator Moxie Restaurant Ventures, and Celios Designs, claiming a large suspended holiday ornament broke loose and struck her in the head during the club's 2024 New Year's Eve festivities.

The complaint, filed July 21 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, states Rose was seated in a booth beneath oversized decorative spheres when "without warning, the suspended sphere detached and fell onto Plaintiff's head." The lawsuit maintains Rose "neither touched nor controlled the sphere or its mounting system and did not cause or contribute to its fall." Instead, she alleges the impact left her suffering immediate "head, neck, visual, vestibular, and neurologic symptoms," including dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, confusion, neck pain, and a brief loss of consciousness or altered awareness before she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Rose says the incident resulted in a concussion and a series of ongoing health issues, including headaches, vertigo, memory and concentration problems, cervical tenderness, fatigue, anxiety, irritability, emotional distress, and difficulty performing everyday activities. She argues the oversized ornament posed "a concealed and unreasonable risk of serious injury" if it was not properly "designed, attached, secured, tested, inspected, maintained, and, where reasonably required, backed by an appropriate secondary restraint." As a result, Rose is seeking damages covering medical care, rehabilitation, lost income, diminished earning capacity, and pain and suffering. Her attorneys signaled they hope to resolve the dispute outside of trial but are prepared to litigate if necessary.