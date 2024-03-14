Red Power Ranger Actor Has Ruined Our Childhoods by Launching Clothing Line Featuring Hitler Quotes

During the Feb. 26 episode of Toon'd In With Jim Cummings, he spoke more in-depth about his plans for the clothing line.

"So I have some Ranger-oriented clothes, and then I'm building a warrior line," he said. "I will go back in history from pre-greek days, as far back as I can. I’m gonna have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones. Hitler was, you know, a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners. So everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones."

He suggested the idea behind the line is "to look to our past" and "take from them what you can." Other names he shared included Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee.