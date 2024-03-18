Ray J's Two Maybachs Reportedly Go Missing While Being Transported to NYC, Police Investigating

Police have launched an investigation after two of Ray J's Maybach SUVs went missing en route from Reno, Nevada to New York City.

The 43-year-old's vehicles were supposed to turn up in NYC on Sunday, March 17 but the shipping company responsible has been unable to locate the cars, per TMZ. Despite the investigation, the Maybachs are not believed to have been stolen, according to sources.

TMZ also reports that "the cars' have been tracked," though the trackers are "just sitting still" in Reno.

Ray J is currently in NYC launching his new streaming platform the Tronix Network.

Earlier this month, per Black Enterprise, he sold his shares of Raycon Global to help launch the Tronix Network. While it's unclear how much he received from selling his shares in Raycon Global, the wireless audio company he co-founded with Ray Lee, sources said he could have walked away with anywhere between $35 million to $100 million.

The move also comes less than a month after Princess Love, with whom Ray J tied the knot with in August 2016, filed for divorce for the fourth time. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

The couple, who starred in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, share two children together, daughter Melody Love and son Epik Ray.