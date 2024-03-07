Masuimi Max, Former 'Playboy' Model, Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Former Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max's death has been ruled an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine after she was found dead in Las Vegas in January. She was 45.

As reported by TMZ, Max was found dead at her home on January 25 and an investigation into her death was launched. Authorities did not suspect foul play.

Alongside her career as a model in a series of major publications, Max also posed for Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, and various other obscure publications. Max also worked with major brands including Harley Davidson and Pinup Girl clothing. Her fans knew her for her alternative fashion sense, which often included leather and latex.

Max dabbled in acting, too, appearing in several b-movies such as Cornman: American Vegetable Hero, Giantess Battle Attack, and xXx: State of the Union. In the latter project, she portrayed the girlfriend of Xzibit's character. In more recent years, Max, had a YouTube channel where she posted some of her original cosplays.

A memorial fund has been set to help support her immediate family and her husband, Morat.

"Masuimi had such an unquestionable presence and unique essence that captivated fans across the world. She truly had the energy, glamour and charisma that elevated her to the status of a preferred model for a diverse range of brands, photographers, and artists in the modeling, film and fashion industries," a statement posted on th memorial fund's site reads. "Your contributions will support funeral and memorial expenses, assist in covering remaining housing expenses, aid in closing her beloved business, and settling any debts with her estate."