‘Chinese Beaver’ Who's Reached His Breaking Point Has the Entire Internet in Its Feels

If you've been online the past month, you might have noticed a viral video showing what appears to be a beaver or some other animal dramatically speaking in Chinese. If you're confused, you're not alone.

The clip has been circulating online for quite some time now, showing a bandaged, animated character giving an emotional speech in Cantonese. The clip is based on John Woo's seminal 1986 Hong Kong action movie A Better Tomorrow. As pointed out by Know Your Meme, the video was first shared on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili in Nov. 2022 by B Teaches Animation. It was later posted to TikTok, where English-speaking users were perplexed by the clip.