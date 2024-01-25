Adult Film Actress Jesse Jane Dead at 43 Following Apparent Overdose

Prolific adult film actress Jesse Jane, who achieved popularity during the mid-'00s, has been found dead at age 43 of an apparent overdose.

TMZ reports that she and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were found dead at a home in Moore, Oklahoma during a welfare check performed by police officers. The check was requested by Hasenmueller's employer after he didn't show up for work for a few days. Police sources have indicated that it appears to have been a drug-related death for both of them, although it's unclear how long they've been dead for. An investigation is ongoing.

Jane made her debut in the pornography industry after signing a contract with Digital Playground in 2002 and was the lead of 2008's Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge, a $8 million production that remains one of the most expensive pornographic films produced. She won various awards throughout her career and hosted the Adult Video Awards. Jane was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013. She briefly retired from the industry in 2017 but returned in 2019 for several more productions.

Throughout her career, Jane made appearances in several mainstream projects, including an episode of Entourage and the 2009 movie Middle Men. Other credits include a cameo in the 2004 movie Starsky & Hutch and the critically panned comedy Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.

She had one child. Prior to her death, she filmed several low-budget movies, including the yet-to-be-releasedThe Curse of the Zombie Pirates and Blackout Z.