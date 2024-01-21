Shannon Sharpe Responds to 'Saturday Night Live’ Roasting His Katt Williams 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

Shannon Sharpe has taken a moment to address the parody of his Katt Williams interview. Sharpe did so via his Nightcap YouTube show with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson over the weekend.

"I can't believe 'Saturday Night Live' fooled ya boy Ocho. The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had," Sharpe told Ochocinco.

Ochocinco went on to joke that Sharpe is moving up in the world now and that being roasted on 'SNL' is the first step on a path to bigger things.

"You famous now, man," Ochocinco assured Sharpe. "You know what's the next step after Saturday Night Live? You might be hosting the Oscars."

The Club Shay Shay interview, which has over 50 millions views and has been in headlines since its debut last month, ended up as a parody on 'SNL', where the sketch poked fun at everything Williams addressed in the two-hour interview, including his comments on Kevin Hart.