Cassie Shares First Photo of Baby Son in Birthday Tribute to Husband Alex Fine: 'I Love You'

Cassie Ventura gave fans a first glimpse of her baby boy while celebrating her husband Alex Fine’ s birthday on Thursday, March 12. The 39-year-old singer shared a black-and-white photo to her Instagram Stories showing Fine, 33, lying on a couch with their infant son, whose name has not been publicly revealed. The baby’s face was covered with a heart emoji.

The couple welcomed their first son together in May 2025, according to a source who confirmed the news to People. The newborn joins their daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3, making them a family of five. Cassie first announced she was expecting her third child on Feb. 19, 2025, sharing black-and-white photos of her baby bump on Instagram alongside Fine and their two daughters. She captioned the post “🤰🏽💙 #3,” with the blue heart appearing to hint at the baby’s sex.

Cassie later confirmed she was expecting a boy in a belated birthday tribute to Fine posted on Instagram on March 13, 2025.

“You're hands down the best girl dad,” the “Me & U” singer wrote, “and I'm SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!” She continued, “There aren't words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations.”

Cassie and Fine married in August 2019, about a year after they began dating. The pair reportedly first met at a gym where Fine worked as a personal trainer. Their relationship started in 2018, roughly two months after Cassie confirmed her breakup with Sean Diddy Combs.

Fine also publicly supported Cassie during her legal case involving Combs, including attending her testimony at his federal sex-trafficking trial in May 2025, where she appeared as a key witness for the prosecution. After the trial, Fine released a statement praising his wife’s resilience.