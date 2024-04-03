From McDonald’s To Kentucky Police Chief: The Unlikely Career Path Of Lawrence W

But working at McDonald’s didn’t just teach him to push himself, it taught him the importance of working in a team. “McDonald’s teaches you that if y'all don't work together, you're not going to be able to reach your goals,” says Chief W.

His time at McDonald’s came to an end when saw an ad looking to hire police officers and decided to apply. Why? Because he was all about the benefits, baby. Not knowing what he was in for, Chief Weathers ultimately left McDonald’s and started his journey as a police officer. He graduated from the Academy, and worked to move up the ranks. Sharp and good at the job, his superiors pushed him to finish college and ultimately his master’s degree.

Now, 35 five years later, he sits as the Chief of Police for his hometown, and that’s something to be proud of. Read how the Chief transformed his occasional McDonald’s visits into a major career move that prepared him for the future.

Complex: Why did you decide to start working at McDonald’s?

Chief W: I lived within walking distance to a McDonald's growing up. I grew up in a single parent household with 10 brothers and sisters,and money was hard to come by. In high school, everybody had brand-name clothes and we couldn't afford that. The only way I could afford it was to go out and get a job. There was a McDonald's close by, and then there was a grocery store. Me and my brother walked up to the McDonald's and I said, ‘I'm going to go in here and apply’ and he said he was going to apply to the grocery store. We both applied and he got the job at the grocery store and I got the job at McDonald's.

You went from only having McDonald’s as a treat to working there. What was your first thought after being hired?

When I got the job, I was like, Okay, what am I going to have to do? You either got put on the register or you got put on the grill and I got put on the grill first.

How did you balance school work and having a job?

It didn't interfere with my school a lot. When I became a senior I was allowed to work on the weekends and then work the late night shift, which is a whole different thing because you have to focus on cleaning things. McDonald's was all about keeping it clean. That still sticks with me today: quality, value, service, cleanliness.