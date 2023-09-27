Jamie Foxx Enjoys Some PDA With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp in Mexico

Last month, Foxx issued a statement saying that he’s finally starting to “feel like himself.” Despite the positive progress, sources also tell TMZ that they’re worried he might be rushing into things in his relationship with Huckstepp, including the possibility of marriage, possibly influenced by his hospitalization earlier this year.

A source told People earlier this month that Huckstepp, who is Australian but has resided in the U.S. for a while, is "a total sweetheart" and "a good match." She was also spotted at the premiere of Foxx's film Day Shift, but the two did not pose together on the red carpet. It's unclear how the two met nor when they became an item.

Foxx was recently announced to star as God in the upcoming comedy Not Another Church Movie alongside Mickey Rourke as the devil. He has other films in various stages of production on his pipeline including The Burial, Signal Hill, Tin Soldiers, Groove Tails, and a remake of 1968 western flick The Wild Bunch.



