Barry Keoghan Goes Totally Nude in Homage to 'Saltburn' Character

The jaw-dropping thriller created new pop culture moments, including the “bathtub scene” with Elordi and Keoghan’s dance to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” at the end of the film.

“I do dance around naked though, in my house,” Keoghan told Vanity Fair‘s Chris Murphy with a laugh. “Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that fecking drip hanging about—but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly.”

The Irish actor told the publication that he was “impressed” by his own moves in the scene but wasn’t too concerned about the nudity.

“It’s crazy. It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said,” said Keoghan. “But I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?”