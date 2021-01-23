As social media continues to follow the budding romance between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, Lori's stepdad, Steve Harvey, shared some of his thoughts about their relationship.

Last week during an episode of his Steve Harvey Morning Show, one of Harvey's co-hosts asked him what he thought about Lori's relationship, to which he responded that he likes Jordan, but he's still feeling out the Creed star.

“I like this one," Harvey said. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

Harvey went on to jokingly say that he will stay apprehensive of Jordan just in case, even though things seem to be going great for the two right now.

"Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass," he said. "‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that."

Harvey also lent some advice to the parents listening to the morning show about how to deal with their kids becoming adults and getting into serious relationships.

"Once they become adults they can go and do whatever it is they want to,” he said. “It ain’t got nothing to do with your well-wishes, your thoughts, your hopes for them, or nothing else. Do not beat yourself up as a parent when your child does something counter to what you feel is right for them. Because they have to live their life and learn. And they will learn.”

Listen to more of Steve's comments from the Steve Harvey Morning Show down below.