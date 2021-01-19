In the early 1960s, a social pivot was on the horizon when Black men and women began fighting back against years of unjust treatment. This moment overlapped in February 1964, when Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, and Jim Brown met in Miami to celebrate Ali’s win over Sonny Liston. Yet before they basked in his victory, Malcolm X invited the men to discuss the best ways they can help the Black community.

Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami... (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) takes viewers back to that historic meeting where each man, deeply in love and tied to the community, examines how to best use his platform to inspire concrete change for Black Americans.

With that momentous meeting recreated on film, Complex's Speedy Morman moderated a virtual discussion between Grammy-award winning musician Robert Glasper, three-time NBA Miami Heat champion Udonis Haslem, and Grammy and NAACP-nominated recording artist Vic Mensa to examine the different paths the film’s historical figures chose to walk.

Each star offered a fresh perspective about One Night in Miami...with Haslem dropping the night’s most crucial comment. “It really dawned on me [after watching the film] how powerful we are.”

Check out the video above featuring Speedy, Glasper, Halsem, and Mensa to learn more about One Night in Miami…