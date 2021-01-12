Bruce Willis was reportedly asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles for refusing to wear a mask.

Unnamed sources who spoke to Page Six say the action star drew the ire of his fellow customers for walking around maskless in the pharmacy. Willis eventually left without buying anything. A photograph from the scene shows that the actor had a bandana around his neck that he didn't pull up, for whatever reason.

The anger of Willis' fellow Angelenos is understandable. The city is a coronavirus hotspot, where the pandemic has done considerable damage. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County alone.

Page Six reached out to Willis' rep for comment, but to no avail.

As you might have guessed, the story spread beyond the Rite Aid and it was the internet's turn to be mad.