Way back in 2014, the world was introduced to a new category of tech devices when the Amazon Echo arrived on the scene. The Echo ushered in an era of smart assistants with a speaker and microphone that allows the user to play music, turn on other smart devices, and order goods and services. Since then, it seems that smart speakers have become a stocking stuffer, gadget for the holidays. The candle or scarf of the tech world, a gift that says “Hey I wanted you to know I tried, but I wasn’t sure what to get you exactly.” Most people I know have one floating around their home.

Apple entered this category in 2018 with the HomePod, and now that the HomePod mini has arrived, it’s clear that Apple’s strategy is to become the smart speaker for not just every household, but every room in your home.