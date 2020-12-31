Tony Hawk, bless his heart, still can't get recognized unless he's carrying a skateboard with him, at least if his tweets are anything to go by.

The skateboarding legend has historically had a lot of trouble when it comes to people genuinely believing it's him they're meeting. In the past, he's gone viral for his tweets regarding his mundane interactions, which usually end with people failing to register that he's the real Tony Hawk. His latest incident went down at a COVID-19 testing site, and once again, no one believed he was Birdman himself.

"At a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids: woman looking over paper: 'okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?" Hawk wrote on Twitter, to which he revealed he said yes. "'Are you pulling my leg?'" he said they asked in response. "''No, we are all directly related to him.'"

He later revealed in response to a fan that he and his family thankfully all tested negative.

Check out the reactions to Tony Hawk's latest tweet below.