We live in the "xerox of a xerox" age, with even cultural also-rans being rebooted and revived in service of endless content. It makes sense then, that such a principle would extend to our government, but one geek culture icon thinks the lifting done by the Space Force has gone too far. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, clowned the newest military branch for pilfering its terminology and iconography from Marvel, Star Wars and Star Trek.

Responding to a tweet from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Hamill laid out the full extent of the Space Force's thievery.

Even the idea of naming a massive defense project after fictional sci-fi is itself a retread. Ronald Reagan's aborted missile defense system in space was actually called "Star Wars." Though the idea of a Space Force and its logo that was *ahem* inspired by Star Trek both got a round of ribbing, the announcement that Space Force members would be called "Guardians" raised alarm bells.