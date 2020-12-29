Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo has apologized for his sarcastic reaction to a fan's emotional outpouring over the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Hidalgo, a high-level executive in the Lucasfilm Story Group, joked that "emotions are not for sharing" on a Twitter thread discussing a tearful stream by a YouTuber who goes by Star Wars Theory.

In the video, the professional Star Wars commentator whose view counts reach into the millions teared up at the return of a certain iconic protagonist. A vocal portion of the franchise's fan base was previously displeased by the way this character was treated in 2017's The Last Jedi, with Star Wars Theory being one of the most well-known detractors. The Mandalorian appearance marks another shot at the beloved character for Lucasfilm, and the episode treats this reveal with all the gravity fans would expect. Since fans were meant to be wowed by the reveal, Theory was shocked to find Hidalgo mocking his passionate reaction.

The streamer's fans then rallied against the executive.

Hidalgo seemed to try and brush off the response by doubling down. For a brief time, he made the joke the header image on his Twitter. After continued outrage, he pulled back. Hidalgo, whose account was private before the dust-up, said on a public post that his response was "not intended to be hurtful."

"We can't all be together in movie theaters or at conventions right now, so express yourself online!" he continued. "In fact, those of us not prone to such displays will quietly live vicariously through your energy."