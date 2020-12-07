Mario Lopez is set to take on the role of Colonel Sanders for Lifetime's new KFC-themed mini-movie, A Recipe for Seduction, and Twitter has questions.

The network's new trailer for the project is about as self-aware as a Lifetime movie could possibly be, featuring a murder plot, some sort of affair, and plenty of suitably goofy acting. Lopez appears to play it straight in the trailer, however, simply revealing his name in a line-reading better than anything he delivered during his tenure on Saved By the Bell.

"We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's CMO. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

Understandably, Twitter has a lot of questions about the mini-movie. First of all, who conceived such an idea? Second of all... why? Perhaps A Receipe for Seduction, which will run for just 15 minutes, will answer both of these questions when it premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon ET.

Check out reactions to the trailer below.