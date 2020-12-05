MTV will honor the late Chadwick Boseman with the Hero for All Ages Award.

According to the network, the honor goes to actors "whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen." Boseman's Avengers co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. The one-night televised event will take place this Sunday, more than three months after Boseman died of complications from colon cancer.

The tragedy came as a shock to many, as the Black Panther star never revealed his diagnosis, which he received four years before his death. Boseman made his MCU debut in 2016 when he portrayed T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War. He would go on to star in films like Marshall, 21 Bridges, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and, most recently, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday. The event will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, and celebrate movie and TV accomplishments over the last four decades.

Boseman will also posthumously receive the Actor Tribute at the 2021 Gotham Independent Film Awards, which will take place Jan. 11. He's also been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten," said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP. "We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute."