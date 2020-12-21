DANA SCRUGGS, Photographer, New York, NY

Can you remember the first time you used your art to make a statement? What message were you trying to convey and how was it received?

I moved to New York in August of 2012 and shot three tests during my first week—two female models and one male. Shooting the male model helped me I realize I enjoyed capturing the athleticism and masculinity of the male form. For the next six years, I focused on photographing men and then ultimately photographing Black men. I was aware there was little opportunity for commercial success if I was only shooting men, but it wasn’t about the money for me. It was about the work.

What’s the most challenging aspect of being a Black artist?

The art, publishing, fashion, and commercial arenas are only now starting to take Black artists seriously. “White is right” has been the spoken and unspoken ideology within these institutions. Even in Black institutions, some of our favorite Black publications only just started hiring Black photographers. If you look at their archives—most of their covers were shot by white men. Black creatives being seen as legitimate and worthy is still a big issue, even though progress is being made.

How do you think your generation of creatives is helping to redefine what it means to be a Black artist?

Previously, there were only a handful of Black creatives that were known to the public, within the art scene, the publishing scene, the fashion scene, and within the commercial scene. We were tokenized. Within the last few years, I’ve seen a huge shift amongst emerging Black creatives. Not only are more of us known to the public and within professional spaces, we’re more helpful and supportive of each other publicly and professionally. We understand that if one of us wins - we all win."